Want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid and I won't leave as failure, proclaims Eden Hazard
Today at 12:02 AM
Eden Hazard has insisted that he won't leave Real Madrid 'as a failure' and is determined to show that he's meant to be with the Los Blancos. The Belgian has had a difficult start to life following several injuries and is looking forward to playing in front of supporters at Santiago Bernabeu.
Much was expected of Eden Hazard when he arrived at Santiago Bernabeu for a club-record fee of €100 million but things haven't gone according to plan. Hampered by consistent injuries, lack of fitness and slow adaptation to life at La Liga has seen Hazard fall down the pecking order. Although the 30-year-old has been limited to just 43 games across all competitions with the Los Blancos, contributing a modest tally of five goals, the Belgian international believes he has more to offer when fully fit.
Reports have indicated that new Real Madrid boss Ancelotti considers Eden Hazard an important part of his Madrid squad amidst rumours of transfer negotiations and it saw the Belgian admit that he is waiting for the new boss to arrive. Hazard also believes that he won't leave Real Madrid as a failure because he has the will-power and desire to show the Madrid faithful just what he can do when fully-fit and at his best.
"I'm only myself when I can enjoy myself on the pitch. That hasn't happened in the last two years at Madrid. If you have one or two injuries you can flip the switch, you recover to come back stronger, but if it's five, six, seven it's much more difficult mentally. But I keep going. It didn't occur to me for a second that it would be better for me to leave. I won't leave there as a failure. I only want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid. The last two years have been difficult, I've been at Madrid without really being at Madrid, you know. We've played in a stadium without fans, and I signed to play at a full Bernabeu," Hazard said, reported by Goal.
