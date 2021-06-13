Want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid and I won't leave as failure, proclaims Eden Hazard

"I'm only myself when I can enjoy myself on the pitch. That hasn't happened in the last two years at Madrid. If you have one or two injuries you can flip the switch, you recover to come back stronger, but if it's five, six, seven it's much more difficult mentally. But I keep going. It didn't occur to me for a second that it would be better for me to leave. I won't leave there as a failure. I only want to show that I'm made for Real Madrid. The last two years have been difficult, I've been at Madrid without really being at Madrid, you know. We've played in a stadium without fans, and I signed to play at a full Bernabeu," Hazard said, reported by Goal.