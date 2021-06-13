Tottenham appoint Fabio Paratici as their new managing director of football

Tottenham and its chairman Daniel Levy have been meaning to shake things up at the club with their search for a trophy still on especially as success eluding the club in recent years. Jose Mourinho was supposed to lead the club to glory after Mauricio Pochettino left but the move never worked out and the North Londoners are still looking for a new manager. But the club have shaken things up by appointing Fabio Paratici as their new managing director with it a sign of imminent development at the club.