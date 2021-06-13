Tottenham appoint Fabio Paratici as their new managing director of football
Today at 12:12 AM
Tottenham have appointed Fabio Paratici as managing director of football with the former Juventus chief signing for the North London side. The Italian left the Old Lady after 11 years with the club and will take over Spurs from 1st July with the club continuing their search for a manager.
Tottenham and its chairman Daniel Levy have been meaning to shake things up at the club with their search for a trophy still on especially as success eluding the club in recent years. Jose Mourinho was supposed to lead the club to glory after Mauricio Pochettino left but the move never worked out and the North Londoners are still looking for a new manager. But the club have shaken things up by appointing Fabio Paratici as their new managing director with it a sign of imminent development at the club.
The appointment of Paratici is supposed to be looked at as a step up with the former Juventus chief set to "be responsible for managing and developing the club’s sporting operations, facilities and footballing infrastructure". He signs for Tottenham after spending 11 years with the Serie A giant and admitted that he's thrilled at the opportunity to lend his expertise for "one of the top clubs in UK" and revealed that he has a long-term plan with the club.
"I am thrilled by this fantastic opportunity and I thank the club and the chairman for the trust in me. Tottenham is one of the top clubs in the UK and in Europe with an ambitious long-term plan. I will dedicate all myself to this new venture and look forward to working with the management team to write a new and hopefully successful chapter in the club history," Paratici said on the club website.
The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Managing Director, Football, with effect from 1 July 2021.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021
