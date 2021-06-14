Reports | Tottenham set to announce Paulo Fonseca as their new manager

Following the sacking and subsequent departure of Jose Mourinho to Roma, Tottenham have struggled to find their next manager. Reports had indicated that they had originally picked Erik ten Hag but the Ajax boss signed a contract extension with the Dutch sides. Not only that, the club lost out on Julian Nagelsmann with the German signing for Bayern Munich. But while there was a shock move for Antonio Conte on the cards, that fell apart due to a difference of ideologies.