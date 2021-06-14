Reports | Tottenham set to announce Paulo Fonseca as their new manager
Today at 10:37 PM
According to the Guardian, Tottenham are set to appoint Paulo Fonseca as their new manager this week on an expected three-year deal following the signing of Fabio Paratici. The former Roma manager has been linked with a move after talks with Antonio Conte fell apart due a difference in ideologies.
Following the sacking and subsequent departure of Jose Mourinho to Roma, Tottenham have struggled to find their next manager. Reports had indicated that they had originally picked Erik ten Hag but the Ajax boss signed a contract extension with the Dutch sides. Not only that, the club lost out on Julian Nagelsmann with the German signing for Bayern Munich. But while there was a shock move for Antonio Conte on the cards, that fell apart due to a difference of ideologies.
However, the club’s managerial search is set to come to an end with the Guardian reporting that Spurs have picked Paulo Fonseca as their new manager. The former AS Roma boss is set to reportedly sign a three year deal with the move made by, Tottenham’s new managing director of football, Fabio Paratici after the move for Conte fell apart. Paratici was recently confirmed to have signed for the North London side earlier this week with Fonseca reportedly keen on the job.
The former AS Roma boss originally rose through management in Portuguese football, having spent the entirety of his playing career in Portugal. With notable management experience including Porto, Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won the league three times. Fonseca is set to sign a three year deal with Tottenham but it will be, reportedly, structured as a two year contract with an option to extend it by a year.
Paulo Fonseca is expected to sign his contract as new Tottenham manager within Wednesday. Daniel Levy has approved the decision, Fabio Paratici wanted him strongly. New era set to start for Spurs. ⚪️🇵🇹 #THFC #Spurs— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021
