Reports | Gianluigi Buffon to re-join Parma on a two-year deal as free-agent

Goal has now reported that the move to Parma is all but confirmed for the legendary goalkeeper with him set to create history and go back to where it all started. The 43-year-old goalkeeper has shelved any plans of retiring from football in order to seal a return to Parma, the club where he began his career back in 1995. The report has indicated that the Italian will sign a two-year contract with the Serie B side within the next few days.