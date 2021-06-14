Reports | Gianluigi Buffon to re-join Parma on a two-year deal as free-agent
Today at 9:59 PM
According to Goal, Gianluigi Buffon is set to re-join Parma on a two-year deal after leaving Juventus. Buffon announced that he has decided against retiring and would be departing the Turin giants for a second time, having returned to the club in 2019 after a one-season stint at Paris Saint-Germain.
With Gianluigi Buffon confirming, earlier in the year, that he was set to leave Juventus yet again, many expected the Italian legend to retire from football. But while the 43-year-old did reveal that he was considering retirement, reports have indicated that he was set to sign for a new club. Since then, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Buffon was set to re-sign for Param, more than 26 years after he left the club.
Goal has now reported that the move to Parma is all but confirmed for the legendary goalkeeper with him set to create history and go back to where it all started. The 43-year-old goalkeeper has shelved any plans of retiring from football in order to seal a return to Parma, the club where he began his career back in 1995. The report has indicated that the Italian will sign a two-year contract with the Serie B side within the next few days.
Furthermore, Romano has also reported that the 43-year-old's goal is another World Cup appearance, the 2022 at Qatar, with him looking to go as Italy's third choice goalkeeper and that influenced the decision to sign for Parma. Buffon began his career with the club in 1995 and helped them win the Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and UEFA Cup while keeping 85 clean sheets before leaving to Juventus for a, then, world record fee for a goalkeeper.
Gigi Buffon confirms that he’s “not retiring” and he’ll continue to play football next season. He’s joining Parma in Italian 2nd division, here we go confirmed! 🏁🧤— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2021
Amazing comeback where he started his career 26 years ago. Contract set to be signed until June 2023. 🇮🇹 #Buffon pic.twitter.com/Nv8ah03R7Y
