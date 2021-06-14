Reports | Barcelona president Joan Laporta looking to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer
Today at 9:26 PM
According to Le10 Sport, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is very keen on signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer with the Juventus defender reportedly on the club’s shortlist. The 21-year-old only signed for the Serie A giants in 2019 and has made 75 appearances for the Old Lady since then.
With Gerard Pique ageing badly and Clement Lenglet not living up to the hype after his first season with the club, it has seen Barcelona struggle defensively. However, while Oscar Mingueza’s rise has been impressive alongside Ronald Araujo, reports have indicated that the La Liga giants are prioritizing a new center-back this summer having already reinforced other spots. That comes despite a move for Eric Garcia earlier, with the former Manchester City man signing on a free-transfer.
But Le10 Sport has reported that with Juventus suffering the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the club are open to selling a few stars and Barcelona are considering a move for Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch defender has been on the club’s radar ever since he broke out as a young teenager playing for Ajax but opted to make the €75 million move to Juventus in 2019 instead. Since then, while De Ligt has impressed, he has also struggled at the same time with him slowly adapting.
Yet, that hasn’t stopped Barcelona and Le10 Sport have further reported that the club president, Joan Laporta, is keen on a move for the 21-year-old and is looking to do everything he can to make it happen. However, the Old Lady are hell bent on keeping the Dutch international with him a key part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the club’s future.
