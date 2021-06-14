England will be more relaxed going forward after win over Croatia, admits Wayne Rooney

Boasting one of the best squads at the 2020 Euros, maybe behind only France, many believe that it’s finally time for England to shine at a European Championship. With one of the country’s most talented crop of players in a long time, the blend of youth and experience will prove key for the Three Lions and it has seen many dub them as the favourites to lift the trophy. However, that plays a lot on their performance since the 2018 World Cup but England’s win over Croatia showed what they could do.