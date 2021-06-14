Antoine Griezmann had good season and isn’t judged fairly, asserts Clement Lenglet

However, that hasn’t stopped the criticism, especially with Griezmann thriving for France during the same period, and it has seen a few teammates rise up to support him. Clement Lenglet is the latest as he admitted that the forward is an important part of Barcelona and a game-changer for the club, especially in the Copa del Rey. He also added that Griezmann has had a good season in his second year and is one of the best players in the world.