Antoine Griezmann had good season and isn’t judged fairly, asserts Clement Lenglet
Today at 9:23 PM
In light of criticism flying Antoine Griezmann’s way, Clement Lenglet has defended his Barcelona and France teammate by admitting that the forward has impressed for the Camp Nou side this season. The Frenchman’s ability and talent hasn’t been questioned but he hasn’t been at his best for Barcelona.
Ever since his multi-million move to Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann has struggled to live up to the potential that many imagined for him when he signed for the Camp Nou side. However, the forward hasn’t been as bad as many have hyped him up to be with 51 goal contributions in 99 appearances for the La Liga giants. That includes 20 in the league alone this season with 11 across other competitions as Barcelona finished third in the league.
However, that hasn’t stopped the criticism, especially with Griezmann thriving for France during the same period, and it has seen a few teammates rise up to support him. Clement Lenglet is the latest as he admitted that the forward is an important part of Barcelona and a game-changer for the club, especially in the Copa del Rey. He also added that Griezmann has had a good season in his second year and is one of the best players in the world.
"He's an important player for Barcelona. He's changed games on the right, especially in the Copa del Rey. Despite everything, he's had a good season and he isn't always judged fairly. He has the label of one of the best players in the world and the bar is set very high for him,” Lenglet said, reported Goal.
