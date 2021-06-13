Never going to talk about specific player but we will do what’s right for Tottenham, asserts Daniel Levy
Today at 3:32 PM
In light of rumours over Harry Kane’s future, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that he will only do what is right for the club going forward alongside Fabio Patrici. Kane has been touted to bring his 12 year association with Spurs to an end this summer as he considers his options.
Ever since his breakout season, no player at Tottenham has been linked more away with a move than Harry Kane with the interest consistent in the forward. That is especially with Kane going from strength to strength during his spell at the North London club with the forward now considered to be amongst the best in the world. However, Tottenham’s struggles to win consistently and add major silverware has been a concern and it has finally, reportedly, reached a tipping point.
A recent interview with Kane saw the forward admit to wanting to win more with a team and individually with rumours indicating that he wants to leave this summer. However, in light of the same, it has seen Daniel Levy admit that while he understands Kane’s frustrations, he will do only what is right for the club in the future. The Spurs chairman also added that there is a market out there but Tottenham won’t do what other clubs want but what they need to do.
"I am never going to talk about any specific player in public. All I will say is his frustrations in not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win," Levy told the club's official website.
"One of the items that Fabio will have to deal with when he comes in is which players are going to be retained, which will be asked to look for other clubs. There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club."
