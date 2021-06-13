Never going to talk about specific player but we will do what’s right for Tottenham, asserts Daniel Levy

A recent interview with Kane saw the forward admit to wanting to win more with a team and individually with rumours indicating that he wants to leave this summer. However, in light of the same, it has seen Daniel Levy admit that while he understands Kane’s frustrations, he will do only what is right for the club in the future. The Spurs chairman also added that there is a market out there but Tottenham won’t do what other clubs want but what they need to do.