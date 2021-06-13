Didn't think about fact that I could have had to forfeit the Euros, asserts Karim Benzema

"I'm very good. I was able to resume training with the group yesterday. There was no pain. I didn't think about the fact that I could have had to forfeit the Euros. It was a big pain but it was only a blow. It was not necessary to stay more minutes on the ground so as not to force it, so I decided to go out. We have a very good medical staff so everything was done very quickly. If I resumed training with the group yesterday, it is because I have no discomfort, no pain. I feel good, I worked in the gym so I am 100%," Benzema said, reported Goal.