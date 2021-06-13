Didn't think about fact that I could have had to forfeit the Euros, asserts Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has declared himself 100 per cent fit for France's Euro 2020 campaign after shaking off an injury scare. The Real Madrid striker, who received his first call in six years, has confirmed that he is back in full training with Les Bleus after recovering from a slight knock to his knee.
Karim Benzema’s injury scare was a major issue heading into the opening match of the tournament. With the game against Germany coming up, Benzema’s name was supposed to be one of the first on the team list. But injury issues left coach Didier Deschamps sweating on his fitness after limping out of their final warm-up game against Bulgaria.
Olivier Giroud ended up replacing the 33-year-old striker after he, unfortunately, went down under a challenge from opposition defender Ivan Turitsov of Bulgaria. But Goal reported that Benzema’s injury won’t be an issue with reports indicating that it is a minor one and the forward confirmed the same in an interview. He also admitted that "there was no pain" and that he didn't think about leaving the Euros at all as France have an excellent group of medical staff.
"I'm very good. I was able to resume training with the group yesterday. There was no pain. I didn't think about the fact that I could have had to forfeit the Euros. It was a big pain but it was only a blow. It was not necessary to stay more minutes on the ground so as not to force it, so I decided to go out. We have a very good medical staff so everything was done very quickly. If I resumed training with the group yesterday, it is because I have no discomfort, no pain. I feel good, I worked in the gym so I am 100%," Benzema said, reported Goal.
