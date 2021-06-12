Winning at the highest level is very difficult and staying there even more so, asserts Didier Deschamps

Yet with the expectations sky high, especially with many expecting France to win not just the 2020 Euros but also the upcoming 2022 World Cup, it has concerned Didier Deschamps. That has seen the France boss try to temper expectations surrounding his side especially since he doesn’t want his team to become complacent and think they’ve already won the Euros. Deschamps also added that they have ambitious players who won’t become overconfidence but “winning at the highest level” is tough especially doing it consistently.