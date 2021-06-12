Think we showed patience and our quality against Turkey, proclaims Ciro Immobile
Today at 5:07 PM
Ciro Immobile believes that Italy's opening day Euro 2020 victory over Turkey has established them as contenders for the trophy. Immobile scored the second of Italy's goals, leading the way in a 3-0 win that also included a super Lorenzo Insigne goal and an unfortunate own goal from Merih Demiral.
Italy's Euro 2020-opening win couldn’t have come at a better time. Played at Stadio Olimpico, home of Immobile's club team Lazio and rivals Roma, it made the striker's goal even sweeter following the effects of Covid-19 that hit Italy hard. Immobile, Leonardo Spinnazola, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Dominico Beradi all turned the screw hard on an unexpecting Turkey, in the process announcing themselves in style after having missed out on qualification in the 2018 World Cup.
The Lazio forward's goal against Turkey has been a breath of fresh air for the whole of Italy and he showcased just how much it meant with a lovely celebration as he embraced his teammates alongside with the fans, returning to the stands after more than a year of battling the coronavirus. It saw Immobile admit that watching the fans celebrate his goal was "wonderful" and he also believes that Italy showcased just what they can do at the Euros this year.
“Seeing the fans celebrate after all this time was wonderful, we finally got to come together after so long of this damned virus. I think we showed patience this evening. Turkey is a strong side and caused problems for many top teams. We tried to tire them out in the first half, moving the ball left and right, trying to spread them,” Immobile said, reported by Goal.
"Unfortunately, we regularly hit their brick wall, especially as we’re not that good in the air. Turkey was more tired after the break, and after the goal, they had to open up some spaces, so that’s when our quality emerged. Scoring a goal on the Euros debut in my stadium, it doesn’t get better.
“The emotions started on the bus towards the stadium, seeing all the people in the streets. It really did give us goosebumps. It was a perfect performance. We were patient, we moved the ball around well. Then afterwards I saw my son in the stands, it was emotional.”
