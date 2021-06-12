Reports | David de Gea in dark about his future at Manchester United amidst rumours
Today at 9:02 PM
According to ESPN, David De Gea has no idea what his future holds amidst links of a move away from Manchester United this summer with the Spaniard yet to be informed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The goalkeeper has two years left on his £375,000-a-week deal with the Red Devils, but could be offloaded.
With Dean Henderson returning from a successful two year loan spell at the start of the 2020/21 season, many expected the Englishman to replace David De Gea. However, instead, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to use the Spanish goalkeeper but shared duties between the two keepers over the course of the season. However, Henderson slowly yet steadily took over with De Gea picked for only two of the final 12 league games despite him starting the Europa League final.
That has seen reports indicate that offloading the Spaniard is Manchester United’s top priority with the club looking to sign a back-up goalkeeper and someone else to challenge Henderson for the first-team spot. It has seen them linked with a move for free-agent Tom Heaton but ESPN has reported that despite that, De Gea has no idea what his future holds. The 30-year-old has two years left on his current contract but is yet to be told by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as to whether or not he has a future at the club.
That is a rising concern for the Spaniard as the report has further indicated that the goalkeeper is looking to talk to the United boss and figure out his next move. De Gea, reportedly, still believes that he can play regularly at the highest level and remains keen to do so although his wages, with the Spaniard earning £375,000-a-week right now, could be a stumbling block.
