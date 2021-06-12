Rate England very highly but we know how to play against them, proclaims Luka Modric

However, either way, the game pits one of the tournament’s favourites against an underdog especially with a raft of players from Croatia’s 2018 team having either retired or not picked. Yet despite that, it saw Luka Modric admit that he believes his side have more than enough to beat the Three Lions when they face each other on Sunday. The midfielder also added that there is no denying England’s strength with them one of the favourites but Croatia won’t back down.