Massive honour to wear captain’s armband for Wales, gushes Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale is overjoyed at the fact that is will be captaining Wales at the Euro 2020 and admitted that it’s a massive honour for him to lead his country out. The forward also added that his lack of goals recently for Wales doesn’t matter because only the result matters with him still contributing.

With Ashley Williams retiring earlier this year from international football, there was little doubt in anyone’s mind as to who would take over the captain’s armband for Wales. That is despite the presence of Wayne Hennessey, Aaron Ramsey and co, with Gareth Bale always the favourite to replace Williams as the captain.

It has seen Bale admit that doing so is a “massive honour” for him, especially given the fact that he will be doing it to lead Wales out for Euro 2020. The Welsh qualified for the tournament and have been placed in Group A alongside Italy, Turkey and Switzerland. Bale also added that doing so will be a highlight of his career.

"It's going to be a massive honour to wear the captain's armband. It's a huge honour anyway but to be leading your country out into a major tournament is going to be one of the highlights of my career,” Bale said, reported the BBC.

The forward may have finished the season well while on loan at Tottenham and may be Wales’ all time leading goalscorer with 32 goals but Bale hasn’t hit the net in 11 games for his country. Yet that doesn’t matter for the forward as he admitted that he has managed to contribute in other ways as the result, and not him scoring, matters.

"Like I've always said from when I started and when I was scoring loads of goals, it doesn't matter who scores - it matters about the result. I haven't scored for a while, but I've made maybe six or seven assists in that time. So I'm still contributing in terms of goals.

"I'm not worried. I know where the back of a net is and hopefully if a chance arises, I'll be able to take it,” he added.