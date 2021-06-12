Have to make the right decision for my future, asserts Kylian Mbappe
Today at 4:51 PM
Kylian Mbappe has raised questions regarding whether Paris Saint-Germain is the right place for his future development. The French international has added fuel to transfer speculation despite admitting that he feels at home in Paris and would like to win more accolades with the Ligue 1 giants.
Ever since his transfer from Monaco, Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the most sought attacking talents in the world. Creating a formidable partnership alongside the likes of Neymar Jr, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria, Mbappe’s swift movements and impending attacking threats has been one of the consistent unique selling points of PSG’s untethered dominance with the club thriving since he signed.
Although Mbappe has selected an unusual time to make a dramatic admission about his future with the Euros underways, PSG failed to win Ligue 1 this past season and was blown away by Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final. It saw the forward admit that he needs to make the right decision for his future and that is always difficult especially since he's "in a place where I like myself". Mbappe also added that PSG understands his feelings and knows that he won't sneak away.
"I don't necessarily need to go fast. I have to make the right decision, which is difficult and give myself every chance to make up my mind. I am in a place where I like myself, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet. I know that a project with or without me is not quite the same for the club. But PSG understands my feelings. Probably also because they know that I will not sneak. Being a great player also proves itself outside the field where you have to know how to do things cleanly and with class," Mbappe said, reported Goal.
