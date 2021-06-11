No concrete contract extension offer from Manchester United as of yet, reveals Paul Pogba
Today at 8:12 PM
Amidst rumours over a new contract, Paul Pogba has revealed that there has been no offer of a new deal from Manchester United despite the fact that he has one year left on his contract. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford after what was an impressive season.
Ever since his €100 million move from Juventus, Paul Pogba has been permanently linked with a move away from Old Trafford and the Frenchman has done very little to dissipate the rumours. Things haven’t changed recently with the 28-year-old entering the final year of his contract at the club and reports have indicated that the Red Devils are concerned he could leave on a free-transfer.
However, rumours have revealed that the Old Trafford side are looking to offer the Frenchman a new contract despite their fears although that hasn’t happened yet. Pogba confirmed the same in an interview recently and he admitted that while he knows the club are looking to make the offer, they haven’t done anything as of yet. Pogba also added that he hasn’t spoken to either Ed Woodward or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with them leaving on holiday after the Europa League final.
"I have one year left on my contract, everybody knows it. I know that the club is ... well there has not been yet a concrete offer It has not been done. We finished the season with the Europa League then we went on holidays. So, I didn't sit down with Ed Woodward and the manager. We haven't spoken and of course, I am still at Manchester United," Pogba said, reported ESPN.
"My only thoughts for the future now are on the Euros. I really want to focus on my tournament. I don't want people to say, 'Oh he is not focused because he is thinking about his club, about his future, about his situation.' Regarding my club, when there is a competition like this, I avoid [thinking about it]."
