No concrete contract extension offer from Manchester United as of yet, reveals Paul Pogba

However, rumours have revealed that the Old Trafford side are looking to offer the Frenchman a new contract despite their fears although that hasn’t happened yet. Pogba confirmed the same in an interview recently and he admitted that while he knows the club are looking to make the offer, they haven’t done anything as of yet. Pogba also added that he hasn’t spoken to either Ed Woodward or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with them leaving on holiday after the Europa League final.