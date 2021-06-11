Modern-day football is not about sticking to one position, claims Manvir Singh

Yesterday at 10:52 PM
Indian forward Manvir Singh feels that modern-day football is not about sticking to one position, just as he shuffles between the left-wing and right-wing positions. The ATK-Mohun Bagan FC footballer is now a regular member of the Indian playing XI, having made his international debut back in 2017.
Manvir Singh’s exceptional season with Indian Super League giants ATK-Mohun Bagan was characterized by the support provided to their marquee strikers Roy Krishna and David Williams. He finished the 2020-21 ISL with six goals and three assists to his name.
Currently in Doha, featuring in India’s World Cup Qualifiers, Manvir feels that that modern-day football is not about sticking to one position, just as he has been shuffled between the left-wing and right-wing positions.
“At the outset, I was an out and out striker. But a player needs to be flexible. Modern-day football is not just about sticking to one position and role. I have been playing on the wings – both on the right-wing and left-wing in recent times. I feel that has helped me understand the dynamics of a team’s attacking philosophy. It is a plus point for any player,” stated Manvir Singh, during an interview with the AIFF.
Having played in 20 matches for the national side so far, Manvir has netted four times with the last strike coming by virtue of a clinical header against Oman in a friendly, earlier this year. However, he is yet to score a goal in the ongoing WCQ but has shown great intent.
After a 2-0 win over Bangladesh, the Blue Tigers will play their last match of the campaign against Afghanistan, on Tuesday. Ahead of the all-important clash, Manvir feels that they need to sustain the momentum gained from the previous match. A draw will be enough to ensure India finish at the third spot in the Group E of the qualifiers, behind leaders Qatar and second-placed Oman.
“We need to sustain the momentum gathered in the match against Bangladesh and even in the 0-1 loss against Qatar. But everyone is aware that all of that is past. The match on 15th is a fresh canvas. We need to paint it the right manner. The coach has been constantly working with us. We need to pay him back,” added the ATK-Mohun Bagan star.
