Modern-day football is not about sticking to one position, claims Manvir Singh

“At the outset, I was an out and out striker. But a player needs to be flexible. Modern-day football is not just about sticking to one position and role. I have been playing on the wings – both on the right-wing and left-wing in recent times. I feel that has helped me understand the dynamics of a team’s attacking philosophy. It is a plus point for any player,” stated Manvir Singh, during an interview with the AIFF.