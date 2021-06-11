Don’t care if it’s £120 million, every club should be trying to sign Harry Kane, asserts Roy Keane

However, while Spurs have been desperately scrambling about trying to keep the forward at the club, the rumours and reports haven’t stopped with Manchester United now reportedly the top suitors. That has seen Roy Keane assert that he believes the Red Devils have “got to sign” him this summer if Kane does choose to leave North London. But the Manchester United legend also added that he doesn’t believe the 28-year-old is a good leader because he has never seen him “digging anyone out at Spurs”.