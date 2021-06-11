Don’t care if it’s £120 million, every club should be trying to sign Harry Kane, asserts Roy Keane
Today at 9:12 PM
Roy Keane believes that every club in the world should be trying to get their hooks into Harry Kane, no matter what the forward costs if he chooses to leave this summer. Keane also added that he doesn’t believe Kane is a good leader because he hasn’t seen the forward assert himself on the field.
With reports indicating that Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham this summer, after the Euro 2020, it has seen the Englishman heavily linked with a move away. That includes interest from Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and a myriad of other clubs over the last few weeks. This comes in light of Tottenham’s failure to finish in a Champions League spot and with an interview released that saw Kane admit that he wants to win more both individually and with a team.
However, while Spurs have been desperately scrambling about trying to keep the forward at the club, the rumours and reports haven’t stopped with Manchester United now reportedly the top suitors. That has seen Roy Keane assert that he believes the Red Devils have “got to sign” him this summer if Kane does choose to leave North London. But the Manchester United legend also added that he doesn’t believe the 28-year-old is a good leader because he has never seen him “digging anyone out at Spurs”.
"The only thing I’d hold against Kane, there’s a big negative I have towards Kane. I think Kane is an amazing player, every club should be trying to sign him, Manchester United have got to sign him, I don’t care if it’s £120 million… sign him," Keane said, reported Goal.
"But I don’t think he’s a good leader. I never see him digging anyone out at Spurs. I know people might go, ‘well that’s not his personality’ or, ‘he might do it in the dressing room’. I don’t think he does and that’s a big problem. Okay, you can lead with your brilliant play. But I think sometimes I want to see another side to Kane, I’d love to see him get hold of somebody."
- Harry Kane
- Roy Keane
- English Premier League
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Real Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.