Brazilian Supreme Court gives go ahead for Copa America 2021 to be held in Brazil
Today at 7:38 PM
In a decision taken, the Supreme Court has decided that the Copa America 2021 can go ahead in Brazil despite the country being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after severe backlash that has fallen the country’s way after they volunteered to replace Argentina and Colombia as hosts.
With CONEMBOL looking for new hosts following Argentina and Colombia’s unavailability to host the tournament, many were shocked when Brazil stepped up. The South American nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with them amongst the leaders for cases per day. Yet with a serious rise of cases in Argentina as well and domestic civil unrest in Colombia, it forced CONEMBOL’s hand with many unhappy at the decision.
It saw three injunctions slapped on the tournament but the Brazilian Supreme Court has confirmed that the Copa America has been given the go ahead to continue. That is because the Brazilian con constitution does not give the court the power to block it although the justices were unhappy at the decision that the tournament was being held in Brazil. It saw Justice Carmen Lucia assert, in her ruling, that state governors and the mayors need to be doing more.
"It falls to (state governors and mayors) to set the appropriate health protocols and ensure they are respected in order to avoid a 'Copavirus,' with new infections and the emergence of new variants," Lucia wrote in her ruling, reported Firstpost.
