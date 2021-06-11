Barcelona practically gave Luis Suarez away for nothing to direct rival, rues Jordi Alba
Today at 8:46 PM
Jordi Alba has hit out at Barcelona and the way the club let Luis Suarez leave last summer with the forward sold to Atletico Madrid at a cut-rate price and called it a joke. The 34-year-old won the La Liga title in his debut season and also went on to score 21 goals for the Los Rojiblancos.
When Barcelona sold Luis Suarez last summer, few fans could believe the way the transfer saga unveiled, especially after the way Suarez had played for the club. It saw many concerned at the way the La Liga giants were run under Josep Maria Bartomeu’s tenure with the Barca president resigning soon after. However, what made things even worse was the moment Suarez started doing well for Atletico Madrid and playing a key role in their title challenge.
The 34-year-old eventually finished with 21 goals for himself as Atletico Madrid lifted their first La Liga title in years with Barcelona finishing third in the league. It saw Jordi Alba hit out at the club for the way they treated Suarez and for the way they sold the forward like he was nothing to a direct rival. The Spaniard further added that there are very good strikers in the world but a few like the former Liverpool man.
"It was a joke. He is someone who gave a lot to Barcelona, and they practically gave him away for nothing, above all to a direct rival in Atletico. And look, they went on to win the league with him. I didn't like it. Aside from the friendship we have, where are you going to find a striker like him? It is difficult to find one. Yes, there are some very good players, but what Luis gave us," Alba told Cadena Ser.
The 34-year-old eventually cost Atletico Madrid €11 million, including add-ons, which is a bargain when given the impact that the forward has had. Alba further added that Suarez shut a lot of mounts up by winning the league, especially after his last year with Barcelona.
"He won the league and shut a lot of mouths. His last year wasn't easy at Barca, and he has had the chance to shut some people up. I can tell you that the atmosphere [at Barca] with Luis was spectacular. He is a guy that works hard, that was great for the group, and the numbers speak for themselves: [he is] the third highest goal scorer in Barca's history," Alba added
