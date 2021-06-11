Barcelona practically gave Luis Suarez away for nothing to direct rival, rues Jordi Alba

"It was a joke. He is someone who gave a lot to Barcelona, and they practically gave him away for nothing, above all to a direct rival in Atletico. And look, they went on to win the league with him. I didn't like it. Aside from the friendship we have, where are you going to find a striker like him? It is difficult to find one. Yes, there are some very good players, but what Luis gave us," Alba told Cadena Ser.