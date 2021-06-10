Wolverhampton Wanderers appoint former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as their new manager
Today at 7:55 PM
Wolverhampton Wanderers have appointed Bruno Lage as their new manager with the former Benfica boss replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who left via mutual consent. The Portuguese boss will take over from the 2021-22 campaign having been out of work since being sacked by Benfica in June 2020.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have revealed that Bruno Lage has taken over following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure from the club by mutual consent after spending four seasons at Molineux. Lage’s experience of English football came via Sheffield Wednesday where he served as assistant manager before taking up the same role at Swansea City in 2017. He helped Wednesday reach the Championship playoffs and continued his work with Swansea before, Benfica snapped him up.
Lage has big shoes to fill at Molineux, with Nuno having earned cult status at Wolves since taking them to new and improved heights with them finishing 7th, the highest in the club’s history. Last but not the least, he guided Wolves to the Europa League quarter-finals as well which has been a huge bonus for the club as a whole. Although Wolves had a slow start to the season, following an injury to star Raul Jimenez, Lage would be expected to emulate the same success that Nuno had bought to the club.
"First of all, I’m very happy. It’s a big opportunity. I’m very happy because I’ve returned to this country, and to be the manager of a big team. It’s a team and a club that wants to do history and a chance to compete in the Premier League. So, I’m happy, excited, with a big ambition to do great things for this club.” I’ll be trying to know everyone, to see what the club has to offer, and my first idea is to try to link everyone together," Lage told the club's official website.
"I want to create a good dynamic of the group, with my staff, with all the departments of the club. I have tried to link all together to start to build up the new cycle. I think it’s a good opportunity to understand what Nuno did in these four years and my ambition is to continue and to improve what he did.”
Introducing our new head coach.#WelcomeBruno— Wolves (@Wolves) June 9, 2021
✍️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Z8V26Vpte2
