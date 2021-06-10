UEFA delay disciplinary sanctions against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus
Today at 7:47 PM
UEFA have confirmed that they have delayed potential punishments for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus in light of their participation in the Super League plan. The three clubs had been facing the potential of a Champions League ban but it has been put on hold with nothing concrete in place.
With the Premier League confirming that all six clubs involved, from England, in the creation of the breakaway European Super League have been fined, many have been awaiting to see what UEFA would do over Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. The trio are the only clubs left in the Super League after the other nine founders withdrew which forced them to suspended the league.
But Barcelona, Real and Juventus are still strong believers in the potential success of the project and will make sure it gets executed in the near future, with UEFA has been holding out against taking any action until further evidence has been submitted against them to exercise notable penalties and infringements against them. That has been confirmed by a UEFA statement with set to "stay the proceedings until further notice".
"Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice," read the UEFA statement.
