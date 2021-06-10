Reports | Tottenham considering making former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca their next manager

Following the sacking and subsequent departure of Jose Mourinho to Roma, Tottenham have reportedly picked Paulo Fonseca as their new manager following the appointment of Fabio Paratici with the former Juventus chief set to sign for the North London side. However, with Spurs struggling to find their next manager especially with them losing out on Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and a few others, Fonseca has reportedly become their top choice.