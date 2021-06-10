Reports | Tottenham considering making former AS Roma boss Paulo Fonseca their next manager
Today at 9:18 PM
According to Guardian, Tottenham Hotspurs have turned their focus towards former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, who is now in pole position to be appointed as the club's new manager. The former Roma manager has been linked to the job after talks with Antonio Conte broke down due to different ideologies.
Following the sacking and subsequent departure of Jose Mourinho to Roma, Tottenham have reportedly picked Paulo Fonseca as their new manager following the appointment of Fabio Paratici with the former Juventus chief set to sign for the North London side. However, with Spurs struggling to find their next manager especially with them losing out on Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and a few others, Fonseca has reportedly become their top choice.
The Guardian has also reported the same with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano further reporting that with Paratici set to become Tottenham's sporting director, he has already held talks with Fonseca this week over a potential three-year contract with Spurs. The former AS Roma boss only left the Serie A side at the end of this season with former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho replacing Fonseca in Rome.
Fonseca originally rose through management in Portuguese football, having spent the entirety of his playing career in Portugal with notable management experience including Porto, Braga and Shakhtar Donetsk before he left for Italy. After joining Roma in 2019, he led the club to a fifth spot finish and a Europa League semi-final in his debut season, which will prove vital for Tottenham especially with them playing in the Europa Conference League.
