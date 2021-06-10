Premier League decides on punishment for six former Super League clubs
Today at 7:44 PM
The Premier League have confirmed that the six clubs involved in the creation of the breakaway European Super League are set to make a contribution of £22 million which will go to the grassroots game. The Super League was created by 12 clubs from across Europe with the league now suspended.
The European Super League can be called one of the worst moments in the history of European Football with it transforming the way football looked at the 12 clubs. But with the league now suspended following 48 hours of protests from fans, pundits and players as well as opposition from UEFA, FIFA, the Premier League and even the British Government, it saw nine clubs withdraw to suspend the league.
That included the six Premier League sides and in a statement released yesterday, the league confirmed that provisions have been made that will see them fined £22 million collectively with the money going to the grassroots game and various other community programs. Not only that, a new rule has been added which will see a 30-point deduction if there is another attempt in the future to join a breakaway league alongside a £25 million fine.
"The six clubs involved in proposals to form a European Super League have today acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake, and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game. They have wholeheartedly apologised to their fans, fellow clubs, the Premier League and The FA," reads the statement on the Premier League's website.
"As a gesture of goodwill, the clubs have collectively agreed to make a contribution of £22million, which will go towards the good of the game, including new investment in support for fans, grassroots football and community programmes.
"Furthermore, the clubs have agreed to support rule changes so that any similar actions in the future would lead to a 30-point deduction. Each of the six clubs, in that event, would also be subject to an additional £25m fine. The Premier League and The FA have worked closely together throughout this process and this agreement brings both investigations into the matter to a conclusion."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Joel Glazer
- European Super League
- Arsenal Fc
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Chelsea Fc
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Liverpool Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.