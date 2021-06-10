Georginio Wijnaldum signs for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer

PSG have ultimately won the two-horse race signing him on a free transfer, with the move confirmed by the Ligue 1 giants earlier today with Wijnaldum signing a contract until 2024 with Mauricio Pochettino's side. He leaves Liverpool with his place in the club's modern folklore secure, having helped them re-emerge as a major force at the top of both English and European football over the past five years and it saw Wijnaldum admit that signing for PSG is "a new challenge" for him as he's signing for one of Europe's best.