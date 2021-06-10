Georginio Wijnaldum signs for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer
Today at 10:56 PM
Georginio Wijnaldum has committed to a three-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain with the midfielder rejecting Barcelona for a move to Paris. Wijnaldum bid adieu to Liverpool and leaves the club on a free-transfer after he reportedly rejected their offer of a contract extension for a new challenge.
Wijnaldum finally committed his allegiance to PSG after Barcelona had been touted as the most likely next destination for the 30-year-old. According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona was ready to carry out his medicals in the Netherlands camp following agreement of personal terms. But a last-minute hijack by PSG made him reconsider his move to the Camp Nou with reports indicating that improved contract terms coupled with a better salary offer convinced the midfielder to switch his allegiances to the French giants.
PSG have ultimately won the two-horse race signing him on a free transfer, with the move confirmed by the Ligue 1 giants earlier today with Wijnaldum signing a contract until 2024 with Mauricio Pochettino's side. He leaves Liverpool with his place in the club's modern folklore secure, having helped them re-emerge as a major force at the top of both English and European football over the past five years and it saw Wijnaldum admit that signing for PSG is "a new challenge" for him as he's signing for one of Europe's best.
“Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me. I’m joining one of the best squads in Europe and I want to bring all my desire and commitment to this ambitious project. Paris Saint-Germain has proved how good they are in recent years and I am convinced that together, with our supporters, we can go even further and higher,” read the statement on PSG’S website.
✍️🆕 #WelcomeGini@GWijnaldum— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 10, 2021
🔴🔵 #WeAreParis pic.twitter.com/xbnEkDbACJ
