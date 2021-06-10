Feeling optimistic about Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami, admits Jorge Mas
Today at 9:12 PM
According to ESPN, Inter Miami CF co-owner Jorge Mas is "optimistic" about bringing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi to play in Major League Soccer. Messi is out of contract with Barca at the end of June and has expressed a desire to play in the United States in the final years of his career.
Although currently, Barcelona is working on a long term contract to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at Camp Nou, reports have indicated that more than a few clubs are overly keen on a move for the Argentine superstar this summer. That is especially with Messi' contract expiring at the end of this month which has only increased the rumours even more as the days fly by with no news from Barcelona. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Europe's best but has also been linked with a move to the MLS.
It has seen Jorge Mas confirm that he and co-owner David Beckham are hopeful of accommodating the Argentina international in Miami if and when he does decide to move to the U.S to play in MLS. Beckham and Inter Miami have shown long term interest in securing Lionel Messi’s services and it saw Mas admit that by signing Messi, it will show the owners and the world just how keen Inter Miami are to build a world-class side.
"David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time. I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world-class team," Mas told, reported by ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.