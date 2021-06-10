Feeling optimistic about Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami, admits Jorge Mas

Although currently, Barcelona is working on a long term contract to extend Lionel Messi’s stay at Camp Nou, reports have indicated that more than a few clubs are overly keen on a move for the Argentine superstar this summer. That is especially with Messi' contract expiring at the end of this month which has only increased the rumours even more as the days fly by with no news from Barcelona. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Europe's best but has also been linked with a move to the MLS.