There might be more positive cases in the Spanish Squad, admits Spanish FA

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno are currently training in a parallel bubble so they could be called up by Spain if the need arises. Spain’s under-21 team played their friendly against Lithuania in absence of the main squad claiming a 4-0 victory in the process. So much remains to be seen regarding the future of the revised Spanish squad and who will be fit enough to represent Spain on the main stage.