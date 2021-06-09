There might be more positive cases in the Spanish Squad, admits Spanish FA
Today at 7:04 PM
The Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has issued a warning of caution, defender Diego Llorente has tested positive for the covid ahead of the upcoming Euros, saying that there are likely to be more COVID-19 cases in the squad after captain Sergio Busquets was tested positive.
RFEF president Luis Rubiales has expressed his disappointment at such a turn of events claiming that the squad needs to be in complete isolation as testing will lead to finding out more positive cases. Spain faces Sweden in their Euro 2020 Group E opener this coming Monday, on June 14.
Following the announcement of Sergio Busquets' testing positive, and with the announcement of Diego Llorente undergoing the same, it has added extra turmoil to Spain’s European Championship hopes with the whole Spain's squad and coaching staff immediately went into isolation following Busquets' positive test on Sunday. In the wake of Busquets' positive test, Spain called up six senior players have been called up to the squad.
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno are currently training in a parallel bubble so they could be called up by Spain if the need arises. Spain’s under-21 team played their friendly against Lithuania in absence of the main squad claiming a 4-0 victory in the process. So much remains to be seen regarding the future of the revised Spanish squad and who will be fit enough to represent Spain on the main stage.
"I'd hope they'd treat the national team, a team for all Spaniards, with more love and respect. Especially at fragile times like now. We have one positive case, there could well be more positive cases, it's probable there will be. But these players here deserve respect, as does the badge on their shirt," Rubiales said, reported by ESPN.
