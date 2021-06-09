Reports | Manchester United set to lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer
Today at 6:50 PM
Manchester United will start talks with Paul Pogba over fears the France international will run down his contract. Pogba is set to enter the final year of his deal and he will be free to negotiate with other clubs and even move away on a free transfer if United are unable to tie him down.
ESPN has reported that with time running down, this might be Manchester United’s last chance to secure Paul Pogba’s services before he moves away on a free transfer. there has been no firm contact from any of Europe's major clubs and there remain doubts regarding Real Madrid and Juventus who have the financial means to afford his services.
According to ESPN reports, Paris Saint-Germain, would all be interested if he was available for free in a year. Super Agent Mino Raiola has gone on record to say Pogba will not sign a new contract at Old Trafford but reports from ESPN suggest that United have not given up hope that the 28-year-old will extend his stay, with the recent success of the team.
Lack of trophies has made Paul Pogba search for a new challenge as his only achievements at United include winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League. Although nothing has been finalised, further talks with Pogba will take place after the European Championship, where he has shown great form with the French national team. So much remains to be seen regarding Pogba’s future and what it means for Manchester United.
