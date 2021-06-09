Manchester City needed to do more on the pitch, proclaims Kyle Walker
Kyle Walker has defended manager Pep Guardiola in his effort to win the Champions League claiming the Premier League champions 'needed to do more'. City had suffered heartbreak in their first Champions League final appearance as they lost 1-0 to Chelsea, courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal.
Guardiola has faced massive criticism in the aftermath of the result with several claiming that Guardiola tweaks his tactics too much instead of using his regular 11 that have performed throughout the season. His decision to start the game without Fernandinho or Rodri in a holding midfield role has been looked at as the sole reason for the loss, but Walker has now jumped to the defence of his manager.
"Listen, people can talk. I’ve seen a few things or my mates have text me about tactics, personnel, this, that and the other. It’s a game of football, it’s 95 minutes and anything can happen. Obviously, we wanted the result to go our way but the manager, or whoever, he picks who he feels can go and get the result and what’s best for the club. When he gets it right nobody says anything and when he gets it wrong – or when they think he’s got it wrong – people are questioning things," Walker said, reported Goal.
"I think it’s a little bit unfair sometimes when as soon as Manchester City don’t win then it’s tactics or maybe players on the pitch, but we needed to do more and it’s as simple as that. I don’t think we created enough in the game and I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn by saying that, I think everyone could tell on the pitch," he added.
Although Guardiola has been able to deliver an impressive Premier League and Carabao Cup double last season, he is yet to win the Champions League trophy that City desire the most. Although City has performed domestically well, Walker feels that these current achievements have been overshadowed by the lack of a champions league trophy.
"I think with the squad we’ve got, with the manager we’ve got, with the club that we’re playing for, we should be going and winning the Champions League. We all know that the players, at least since I’ve been there, have been signed to go and get it."
"Yeah, okay, we can go and win the Premier League and I think we’re so fortunate to win three in four years, but we do need a Champions League as a club because I hear a lot of people saying it’s probably one of the greatest Premier League teams ever. Okay, yeah, that’s great, fantastic for me to even be involved in a team like that, but to be classed as one of the best teams ever I think you need the Champions League and that’s something that we are missing."
