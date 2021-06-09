ISL 2021-22 | Mumbai FC extend Pranjal Bhumij's contract by three years

“For the last four years, Mumbai City has been an immense part of my life. I have been able to gain so much invaluable experience from the different coaches I’ve worked with over the years. Moreover, the club has put their faith in me and I cannot express enough how thankful I am to them. I am only 22, I have a lot to learn and achieve, and I did not have to think twice before committing my future to this huge club. I hope I can repay the trust of the management, the coach Sergio Lobera, my teammates and our fans and keep giving my best every time I pull on the Mumbai City shirt," said Pranjal Bhumij, after signing over the dotted line.