ISL 2021-22 | ISL teams to field only four overseas players at a time from next season

Since the inception of ISL, there has been constant progression, innovation, and focus to develop Indian football. The latest changes in player guidelines are incorporated with the League’s philosophy of bringing constant improvement to India’s premier football event. The inaugural 2014 season had witnessed a playing composition of 6 foreigners and 5 Indian players. Over the years, the League has gradually increased the spots for Indian players, with ISL 2017-18 having a mandate of minimum 6 Indian players on the field, which now has been further increased to 7 for the 2021-22 season.