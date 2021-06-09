Brazil hit out at CONMEBOL but confirm their participation in 2021 Copa America
Today at 6:57 PM
The Brazil squad have criticised CONMEBOL for switching the Copa America location, but have reluctantly accepted the hosting responsibilities that have been put upon them. Argentina and Colombia were originally due to co-host the 2021 Copa America but was changed due to political protests.
The Brazilian national team have deeply criticised the hit CONMEBOL for changing the location of a grand footballing event without prior notification. Expressing deep disappointment at South America's main football governing body over their handling of the summer tournament that will be hosted in Brazil, the football team stated that they have no option but to comply with these new changes.
Earlier CONMEBOL had subsequently announced that Argentina would stage the tournament alone before they were hit with a surge of COVID-19 cases. This sudden rise in the second wave of Covid has seen Brazil being swiftly named the new hosts. With rising cases of COVID-19 in Brazil too accompanied by mass protests opposing the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, situations in Brazil are comparatively precarious too.
“When a Brazilian is born, a fan is born. And for more than 200 million fans we write this letter to express our opinion about the Copa America outcome. We are a cohesive group, but with different ideas. For many reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are not satisfied with the conduct shown by CONMEBOL relating to Copa America. All recent facts lead us to believe there has been an inadequate process. It is important to emphasise that at no time did we want to make this a political discussion," the statement read.
"We are aware of the importance of our position - we follow what is published by the media, we are present on social media. We also try to avoid false news bearing our names being circulated without the true facts. Finally, we remember that we are workers, soccer professionals. We have a mission to achieve wearing the historic yellow and green jersey of the five-time world champions. We are against the organisation of Copa America, but we will never say no to the Brazilian national team."
