Brazil hit out at CONMEBOL but confirm their participation in 2021 Copa America

“When a Brazilian is born, a fan is born. And for more than 200 million fans we write this letter to express our opinion about the Copa America outcome. We are a cohesive group, but with different ideas. For many reasons, humanitarian or professional, we are not satisfied with the conduct shown by CONMEBOL relating to Copa America. All recent facts lead us to believe there has been an inadequate process. It is important to emphasise that at no time did we want to make this a political discussion," the statement read.