Think I can take few more steps in my development under Julian Nagelsmann, proclaims Joshua Kimmich

"I think that I can already take a few more steps in my development. I'm looking forward to the new coach at Bayern, of course, because you learn something new again - although I had a lot of coaches in my six years at FC Bayern and that shouldn't actually be the goal of Bayern. With the new coach's contract signing, I hope that it will be a bit more long-term and that I can take further steps in my development. I haven't reached my potential yet. A lot is still possible," Kimmich said, reported Goal.