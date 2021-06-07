Think I can take few more steps in my development under Julian Nagelsmann, proclaims Joshua Kimmich
Today at 1:55 AM
Joshua Kimmich believes that he isn't the best he could be and admitted that he could still take a few steps forward under new Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann. Nagelsmann will replace Hansi Flick next season and signs from RB Leipzig with the young German boss considered to be one of the best.
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann will take charge of the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich before the start of next season with the German set to be Hansi Flick's successor. That is with Flick looking for a new challenge which will be him succeeding Germany boss Joachim Low as the head coach of the national team. Hoping to make an impact under Nagelsmann’s tutelage, reports have indicated that a few Bayern Munich players are already keen over the move.
It has seen Joshua Kimmich admit that he could improve even further, despite the fact that many consider the German to be one of the best in the world, and Kimmich believes that he could potentially take a few steps forward under Nagelsmann. The German midfielder also added that he is looking forward to the former RB Leipzig boss' arrival at the club and he hopes that Nagelsmann will stay longer than the rest so that the team can thrive.
"I think that I can already take a few more steps in my development. I'm looking forward to the new coach at Bayern, of course, because you learn something new again - although I had a lot of coaches in my six years at FC Bayern and that shouldn't actually be the goal of Bayern. With the new coach's contract signing, I hope that it will be a bit more long-term and that I can take further steps in my development. I haven't reached my potential yet. A lot is still possible," Kimmich said, reported Goal.
Kimmich also had a lot to say about the upcoming Euro 2020 and discussed the competition levels in the upcoming Euros and how it will be difficult especially facing the likes of World Cup winners France in Group F. While it won’t be easy for the 2014 World Cup winners to replicate their past success with a comparatively younger squad, Kimmich believes that there is a lot of potential in the squad to create surprises.
"I think we all agree that we have the potential to play for the title. In recent years we have not always been able to bring this potential to bear. At the end of the day, potential alone is just theory. We had a lot of potential in 2018 as well. In the end, it is important that we as a team have to move even closer together and then a lot is possible. I am quite positive," he added.
