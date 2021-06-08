Reports | Borussia Dortmund determined to keep Erling Haaland but open to selling Jadon Sancho

With the 2020/21 season over, it has seen the transfer window open in full swing even if the window isn’t technically open yet. But that has never mattered to the rumour mill and after the season that Borussia Dortmund’s young superstars had, it has never mattered. Especially with Erling Haaland netting 41 goals and Jadon Sancho contributing to 36 goals across all competitions. The duo had been heavily linked with a move away during the course of the season and things haven’t changed now.