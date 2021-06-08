Reports | Borussia Dortmund determined to keep Erling Haaland but open to selling Jadon Sancho
Today at 6:35 PM
According to the Guardian, Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Jadon Sancho this summer but are hell-bent on keeping Erling Haaland for atleast another season. The duo have been heavily linked with a move to England amidst serious interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and a few other sides.
With the 2020/21 season over, it has seen the transfer window open in full swing even if the window isn’t technically open yet. But that has never mattered to the rumour mill and after the season that Borussia Dortmund’s young superstars had, it has never mattered. Especially with Erling Haaland netting 41 goals and Jadon Sancho contributing to 36 goals across all competitions. The duo had been heavily linked with a move away during the course of the season and things haven’t changed now.
However, it has seen the Guardian report that Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep Erling Haaland at the club for another season, no matter the offer that has been presented to them. The report has indicated that the club are open to selling Jadon Sancho and even have a gentleman’s agreement in place with the young Englishman. The Bundesliga club have reportedly set an asking price of around €90 million with Manchester United reportedly their top suitor.
But despite serious interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester City and a few others, the Guardian has reported that Dortmund are not going to sell Haaland. The Norwegian does have a reported €150 million price tag on his head, with it potentially rising even higher, but the club are convinced they can keep the forward at Westfalenstadion.
