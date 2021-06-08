Have pride in what we do and we know importance of national team, proclaims Tite

However, that hasn’t stopped the Brazilian government from deciding to host the Copa America with many even hitting out at the fact that the tournament is being held. It saw the Brazil national team voice their concerns via Casemiro with the midfielder revealing that they will make their voice heard after their World Cup qualifier game on the 8th of June. Yet, amidst reports that he’s been asked to step down, Tite admitted that he hasn’t been asked to step down and revealed that the team know just how important they are right now.