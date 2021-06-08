Have pride in what we do and we know importance of national team, proclaims Tite
Today at 6:35 PM
In the face of reports that he has been forced to step down, Tite has refuted the reports and admitted that the entire squad knows just how important their voice is right now. This comes in light of the criticism that has flown Brazil’s way following their decision to host the Copa America.
Following issues with Argentina and Colombia as potential hosts for the Copa America 2021, it saw CONMEBOL turn towards Brazil and the South American country accepted the role. However, their decision to do so has seen the country lashed with criticism from all fronts with players, fans and even critics all unhappy at the decision. That is since Brazil have been hit very very hard with the coronavirus pandemic with cases surging in the region over the last few months.
However, that hasn’t stopped the Brazilian government from deciding to host the Copa America with many even hitting out at the fact that the tournament is being held. It saw the Brazil national team voice their concerns via Casemiro with the midfielder revealing that they will make their voice heard after their World Cup qualifier game on the 8th of June. Yet, amidst reports that he’s been asked to step down, Tite admitted that he hasn’t been asked to step down and revealed that the team know just how important they are right now.
"We reiterate our respect over the situation and for that reason, the coaching staff and players will provide their opinion. We have pride in what we do and we know the importance of the national team. I have much respect for my job and for the Brazilian national team and we are fighting to qualify for the World Cup, and the best way to demonstrate that is do the best job possible," Tite said, reported ESPN.
