France must remain humble even if we're world champions, admits Paul Pogba

“You can’t see yourself as being too beautiful. You shouldn’t see yourself as beautiful at all. I don’t want to get carried away too much because we’ve already been built up enough, I think. Of course, it’s scary for other teams, but it can also be scary for us too. It can put pressure on us because of the team we have, that we feel that we’re guaranteed to win or even to always score three goals. People are going to expect all of this,” Pogba said, reported by Goal.