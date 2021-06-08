Donny van de Beek ruled out of Netherlands’ Euro 2020 campaign with an injury
Today at 6:36 PM
In a statement, the Netherlands national team has confirmed that Donny van de Beek will not take part in the Euro 2020 as the midfielder has been struggling with an injury and won’t recover in time. The former Ajax man signed for Manchester United last summer but has struggled to make an impact.
When Donny van de Beek signed for Manchester United last summer, many expected the Dutch midfielder to thrive and play a key part for the club. However, things did not go according to plan with Van de Beek only making 36 appearances over the course of the season. But a large part of his appearances came off the bench with the 24-year-old failing to make a genuine impact on the team.
However, that did not affect his callups with the Dutch national team as Van de Beek thrived for the Oranje and it mean his call up for the Euros was a sensible move. But the 24-year-old won’t be a part of the team as he has been ruled out with an injury and won’t recover in time. That has been confirmed via a statement from the Dutch national team and they’ve also confirmed that no replacement will be called up.
“Donny van de Beek has to let the European championship pass by. The Manchester United midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, the 19-time international, who last played minutes in Orange in March during Gibraltar - the Netherlands (0-7), is not available in time for the European Championship. National coach Frank de Boer does not call for a replacement for Van de Beek,” reads the statement on the Netherlands’ official website.
🔶 Donny van de Beek misses EURO 2020— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 8, 2021
