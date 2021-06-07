Dean Henderson has potential to become phenomenal goalkeeper, proclaims Jose Mourinho
Today at 12:41 AM
Jose Mourinho has admitted that he prefers Dean Henderson over David De Gea when it comes to Manchester United's No 1 goalkeeper. Henderson returned to Old Trafford last summer after a successful two-year loan spell at Sheffield United and has slowly won over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the club.
Following his return from Sheffield United, Dean Henderson has put in phenomenal performances for Manchester United, leading them to second in the league table and in the process clinching his stake for the first choice role. That came with David De Gea struggling to maintain his once superb form and shot-stopping ability with the Spaniard replaced as the Red Devils' Premier League goalkeeper by Henderson towards the end of the season.
It has seen many fans and critics alike praise the young Englishman with Jose Mourinho amongst the many. The AS Roma boss expressed his admiration for Dean Henderson and revealed that while he believes both are good keepers, Henderson could be phenomenal. Highlighting the incredible self-confidence that the shot-stopper possesses, Mourinho believes that the keeper has the scope to establish himself as a great goalkeeper and in the process Manchester United's No 1.
"I think they are good goalkeepers. I don’t think they are phenomenal goalkeepers or, in Dean Henderson’s case, not yet phenomenal. When I say not yet, I say he will be. I met him at Manchester United when he was a kid and I always remember him asking me to go on loan. He was saying when I come back, I come back to be the No 1. He told me that when he was the fourth choice. He is a kid with an incredible self-confidence and I think he is ready," Mourinho said, reported by Goal.
