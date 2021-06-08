Always have to win against Bayern Munich in order to win trophies, claims Kylian Mbappe

With only one year left on his contract, Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away and it has seen half of Europe looking to sign the forward. However, with Paris Saint-Germain not looking to lose their best player, it has seen the club launch an aggressive approach to rejecting any move for the 22-year-old. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill and Mbappe’s performances over the last season or so hasn’t helped that either.