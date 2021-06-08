Always have to win against Bayern Munich in order to win trophies, claims Kylian Mbappe
Today at 6:36 PM
Kylian Mbappe has lavished praise on Bayern Munich with the Frenchman praising the club for the way they’ve recruited players and kept themselves at the top of the game for years. The PSG superstar also admitted that Lucas Hernandez has tried to get him to sign for the Bundesliga giants.
With only one year left on his contract, Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away and it has seen half of Europe looking to sign the forward. However, with Paris Saint-Germain not looking to lose their best player, it has seen the club launch an aggressive approach to rejecting any move for the 22-year-old. However, that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill and Mbappe’s performances over the last season or so hasn’t helped that either.
But with the summer transfer window nearing, and with Mbappe not having signed a new contract yet, the Frenchman still could potentially leave the club this summer. It saw the 22-year-old admit that Lucas Hernandez has tried to get him to sign for Bayern Munich, with the duo playing together for France. However, while the forward didn’t admit or deny whether he’d be interested, Mbappe did lavish the Bavarians with praise and was impressed with the way they’ve transitioned their team.
"Lucas Hernandez told me that I should come to Munich to play for Bayern. Bayern is one of the five best clubs in the world. One can only congratulate them on how they manage to keep the quality in the squad every year. They just know what they're doing,” Mbappe said, reported Goal.
"Now [Jerome] Boateng and [David] Alaba have left, but [Dayot] Upamecano, who is an excellent defender, came in. They have a clear concept that makes them a great club. And yes, you are always a favourite for any title. So I'll always have to win against Bayern in the future if I want to win a trophy."
