Spain first-team squad placed in self-isolation after Sergio Busquets tests positive for COVID-19

The Spanish national team has confirmed that Sergio Busquets has tested positive for COVID-19 and that has seen the entire first-team squad placed into self-isolation. This comes four days ahead of the start of the Euro 2020 with La Roja set to play their friendly v Lithuania with their U21’s team.

After a lacklustre performance against Portugal, where Spain had the best chances to seal the game, the La Roja’s were looking to put up a better performance in their final pre-tournament friendly game. They were all set to face Lithuania on Tuesday before COVID-19 struck with Sergio Busquets confirmed as the man who tested positive. That confirmed reports that leaked from the camp and while the midfielder was immediately placed in isolation, it has forced drastic measures to be taken.

The RFEF has confirmed that their entire first team squad has been placed in isolation as well although they have all, so far, tested negative for the virus. That will see no senior player play against Lithuania with the RFEF confirming that they will be turning to their U21 squad to play the game with them also offering ticket refunds and discounted tickets to fans.

“The RFEF regrets to announce that its captain Sergio Busquets has given a positive result in the last PCR test that was carried out this morning at the concentration of the national team in Las Rozas. The rest of the members of the concentration have all tested negative,” reads the statement on Spain’s official website.

“The Federation's medical services have adopted all the necessary measures in a case of these characteristics in accordance with the protocols established by both the Ministry of Health and UEFA, so that the footballer has abandoned the concentration in a medicalized vehicle.

“Both the workers and the close contacts of the player will remain isolated for prevention in the concentration of the National Team and personalized training routines will be activated, maintaining the isolation, to continue with the preparation of the European.

“The appropriate sports measures will be evaluated soon depending on the evolution of the captain of the national team. Regarding the second friendly match against Lithuania, it will be held under the direction of Luis De la Fuente and with members of the Under 21 National Team,” the statement added.

