Kylian Mbappe is going to stay with PSG and we're never going to sell him, proclaims Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Kylian Mbappe has been a man in demand for quite some time with that being the case ever since his time with Monaco. From his breakout performances in a Monaco jersey to his conquests since his move to PSG, the World Cup winner has truly raised his potential as one of the best and young players in the game. Now at 22, the Frenchman is considered to be amongst the best and an elite superstar which naturally has the world's best sides clamouring for his signature.