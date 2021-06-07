Kylian Mbappe is going to stay with PSG and we're never going to sell him, proclaims Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Today at 6:46 PM
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Kylian Mbappe will not be leaving the club and he believes that the forward won't leave on a free transfer. The 22-year-old's contract expires at the end of 2022 and has been linked with a move to Spain, Italy and even England.
Kylian Mbappe has been a man in demand for quite some time with that being the case ever since his time with Monaco. From his breakout performances in a Monaco jersey to his conquests since his move to PSG, the World Cup winner has truly raised his potential as one of the best and young players in the game. Now at 22, the Frenchman is considered to be amongst the best and an elite superstar which naturally has the world's best sides clamouring for his signature.
Real Madrid has been scouting Mbappe’s performances for quite some time and has considered him as a potential replacement as well as Madrid’ future star. Although reports do indicate that nothing concrete has developed as of now, PSG are adamant about holding on to their star players despite repeated interest from outside France. That has been confirmed and re-asserted by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s president, who admitted that Mbappe will never be sold by the club and "he'll never leave for free".
“I’ll be clear, Kylian is going to stay with PSG. We’re never going to sell him and he’ll never leave for free. I never give details to the media about ongoing negotiations. All I can say is that it’s progressing well. I hope we’ll find common ground. It’s Paris, it’s his country. He has a mission, not just to be a football player, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital," Al-Khelaifi said, reported Goal.
"He is a fantastic boy, as a person and as an athlete. He’ll win the Ballon d’Or in years to come, I’m 100% sure. He has everything he needs to extend here. Where can he go? Which club in terms of ambition and project can compete with PSG today?”
