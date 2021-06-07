England are in better place now as compared to our 2018 World Cup squad, admits Harry Kane

That is especially with the Three Lions playing most of their games at Wembley which could bode well for Southgate’s side, given that fans will be back. But despite that, Harry Kane believes that this England side are in a better place now than the team that played at the 2018 World Cup because they have evolved as individuals and as a team since. Kane also added that this could be a tough tournament for the Three Lions and they need to show the right mentality.