England are in better place now as compared to our 2018 World Cup squad, admits Harry Kane
Today at 6:17 PM
Harry Kane believes that England are a better and more experienced squad as compared to the side that competed for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Three Lions did well at the tournament with them reaching the semi-finals and finishing fourth behind Belgium, runners-up Croatia and winners France.
After England’s superb 2018 World Cup, where few expected the Three Lions to do well, the 2020 Euros has seen Gareth Southgate’s side considered as one of the favourites. Not just because of the plethora of stars they have but because of their surprise finish at the 2018 World Cup and then their subsequent performances since the tournament. It has many fans overjoyed at the fact that this could finally be the year England break their Euro duck.
That is especially with the Three Lions playing most of their games at Wembley which could bode well for Southgate’s side, given that fans will be back. But despite that, Harry Kane believes that this England side are in a better place now than the team that played at the 2018 World Cup because they have evolved as individuals and as a team since. Kane also added that this could be a tough tournament for the Three Lions and they need to show the right mentality.
“We’re probably in a better place. Going into that World Cup, we maybe weren’t sure where we were as a team, but we performed really well and stepped up to the occasion. I feel like now we’ve had a bit more experience, players in the biggest games for their club and obviously players who have played in that World Cup have had that experience as well,” Kane told the official England podcast.
“I feel like we are in a good place. We know there is still a lot of hard work that goes into it. We don’t just turn up and win the tournament. We haven’t won a tournament as a country for a long time, so there needs to be a lot of good mentality along the whole way as it is a long, tough journey to get to the later stages of a major tournament.”
