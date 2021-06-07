Eden Hazard is still an essential player and a symbol for Belgium, asserts Roberto Martinez

"There is little talk of the luck factor in football, and so far he has not had it in Madrid. There he cannot be valued because he has not been on the field. Before, at Chelsea, he had never been injured. For us, he is an essential player, he is the captain, a symbol, and I hope that mixed with the environment we have he will be able to change his luck and smile again on the field. Because when Eden has fun, his football makes a difference and it is what we are all waiting for," Martinez said, reported by Goal.