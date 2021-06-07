Eden Hazard is still an essential player and a symbol for Belgium, asserts Roberto Martinez
Today at 6:39 PM
Roberto Martinez has backed Eden Hazard to still work his magic for Belgium at the upcoming Euro 2020. The former Chelsea forward has struggled at Real Madrid since his multi-million move and has been severely out-of-form but is still considered to be an essential part of Belgium’s Euro squad.
Eden Hazard’s first two seasons at Madrid has fallen well short of expectations with persistent injuries and lack of form disrupting his momentum at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Hazard has been limited to just 43 games across all competitions with the Los Blancos, contributing a modest tally of five goals and eight assists, the Belgian international has hopes that he can turn things around under the newly appointed Carlo Ancelotti.
The 2020-21 season was another disappointing one for the 30-year-old with disrupted momentum continued to limit his overall contribution and yet, it saw the Chelsea legend picked for Belgium's Euro 2020 squad. That is because Roberto Martinez is optimistic that Hazard can get back to his best at the tournament and revealed that he picked the attacker because he is an essential part of the team. The Belgium boss further added that he is hopeful the 30-year-old can change his luck and thrive on the field for the Red Devils.
"There is little talk of the luck factor in football, and so far he has not had it in Madrid. There he cannot be valued because he has not been on the field. Before, at Chelsea, he had never been injured. For us, he is an essential player, he is the captain, a symbol, and I hope that mixed with the environment we have he will be able to change his luck and smile again on the field. Because when Eden has fun, his football makes a difference and it is what we are all waiting for," Martinez said, reported by Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.