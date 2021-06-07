Ben White called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold for England at Euro 2020

With the discourse and debate spent talking about whether or not Gareth Southgate would pick Trent-Alexander-Arnold, the England boss eventually made his choice. That saw the debate change to as to why Southgate had picked four right-backs although Alexander-Arnold’s injury in the Three Lions’ first pre-tournament friendly changed everything. The right-back was later ruled out of the tournament and while it’s a big blow for the 22-year-old, it allowed someone else a chance.