Ben White called up to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold for England at Euro 2020
Today at 7:05 PM
In light of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury, Gareth Southgate has replaced him with Ben White in his 26 man squad for the postponed Euro 2020. The Liverpool full-back tore a muscle in his thigh during England’s friendly against Austria and has been ruled out for at least four to six weeks.
With the discourse and debate spent talking about whether or not Gareth Southgate would pick Trent-Alexander-Arnold, the England boss eventually made his choice. That saw the debate change to as to why Southgate had picked four right-backs although Alexander-Arnold’s injury in the Three Lions’ first pre-tournament friendly changed everything. The right-back was later ruled out of the tournament and while it’s a big blow for the 22-year-old, it allowed someone else a chance.
Yet with less than four days left for the tournament, Southgate has finally announced that Ben White will take the Liverpool man’s place. The 23-year-old defender only made his debut for the Three Lions against Austria and has proved to be an impressive utility player for Brighton. He’s been picked over Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins with the duo on the standby list as well alongside Ben Godfrey and James Ward-Prowse.
“Brighton & Hove Albion’s Ben White has been added to England’s 26-man squad for UEFA EURO 2020. The 23-year-old replaces Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was ruled out of the tournament last week through injury,” reads a statement on England’s official website.
“Having made his England debut against Austria in Middlesbrough last Wednesday, White further impressed on his first start for the Three Lions as he played the duration of Sunday’s win against Romania back at the Riverside Stadium.
“It is just reward for the Dorset-born defender, who capped his first full campaign in the Premier League by being named Brighton’s men’s player of the season over the weekend. Gareth Southgate’s squad will continue their tournament preparation at St. George’s Park this week ahead of the Group D opener against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.”
Congratulations @ben6white, you're heading to #EURO2020 with the #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/HeZ7YKrY8x— England (@England) June 7, 2021
