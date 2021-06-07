Ballon d’Or is result of good season but not goal I’m working on, proclaims N’Golo Kante

The last decade has seen few players come close to challenging Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or although only a few have come close. Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Virgil van Dijk Manuel Neuer and many have tried until Luka Modric. The Croatian broke the duopoly and since then the floodgates have opened although Messi won it a year later. But it has given many hope that there will be another new name on the trophy and, this year, many believe that could be N’Golo Kante.