Ballon d’Or is result of good season but not goal I’m working on, proclaims N’Golo Kante
Today at 6:36 PM
N’Golo Kante has admitted that talks about winning the Ballon d’Or are too early especially since it’s the result of a good season but the season is only half-way done. The Frenchman has become one of the favourites to lift the coveted individual trophy especially after his performances for Chelsea.
The last decade has seen few players come close to challenging Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or although only a few have come close. Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Antoine Griezmann, Virgil van Dijk Manuel Neuer and many have tried until Luka Modric. The Croatian broke the duopoly and since then the floodgates have opened although Messi won it a year later. But it has given many hope that there will be another new name on the trophy and, this year, many believe that could be N’Golo Kante.
The Frenchman has been a shining star since his move to England with both Leicester City and Chelsea but his performances in the 2020/21 season has seen Kante’s name mentioned more than once. Yet despite all the plaudits and praise going his way, Kante believes that it’s far too early for a Ballon d’Or shout going his way especially with six months of football left. The Frenchman also added that while it’s a “great individual award”, for him it’s the result of a good season which is still not over.
“It's a bit early to talk about it now. We are in the middle of the year, there are six months left, and lots of matches and competitions to play. It’s not necessary to say today that I deserve it. A few years ago I was in the top 10. It was the first time and it was nice,” Kante said, reported Goal.
“But winning it is another story. It's a great individual reward. I see it as the result of a good season for the players. It's not a goal I'm working on. Those who won it in the past are players who have achieved great things during their career.”
