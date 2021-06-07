Argentina to play Copa America 2021 despite Brazil being named new hosts
In a statement, the Argentine National Team confirmed that they will be playing at the 2021 Copa America that is set to be held in Brazil despite controversy about the new hosts. The Selecao were picked after a rise of COVID-19 cases in Argentina but there have been issues over the same in Brazil.
With reports indicating that many fans, critics and even a few teams were unhappy at the fact that Brazil were picked as the new hosts for the Copa America, things are slowly changing. That is despite the fact that the Brazil national team are considering not playing in the tournament with members of Selecao speaking out at against their country hosting the tournament.
However, with Brazil picked as new hosts following a rise of COVID-19 cases in Argentina, the Albiceleste has confirmed that they will be participating in the Copa America 2021. The statement, released on Sunday, from the AFA, revealed the same and also urged the team to play to overcome the adversity that has affected Argentina and the whole of South America.
"The Argentine National Team confirms its participation in the Copa America 2021, as reflected by its sporting spirit throughout its history," wrote the AFA in a statement.
“With a huge effort from the Argentine Football Association, which placed at everyone’s disposal all the necessary tools available to guarantee each of the specific care requested in this difficult time we are going through, the National Team will travel to Brazil to play the continental tournament. All the staff of the Albiceleste team will work together to overcome this adversity that, unfortunately, affects all South Americans equally."
Comunicado de la @afa sobre @CopaAmerica 2021. pic.twitter.com/wvcaGdSiqO— AFA (@afa) June 6, 2021
