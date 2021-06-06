Reports | Aston Villa set to sign Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City
Yesterday at 10:45 PM
Aston Villa has agreed on a club-record deal worth an initial £33m for Norwich City midfielder Emiliano Buendia. Buendia has been one of the breakout players, being adjudged as Norwich City’s player of the season as they cruised to the Championship title and returned to the Premier League.
Emiliano Buendia has been one of the best playmakers this season. Drawing comparisons to the likes of Harry Kane, Kevin DeBryune, Jack Grealish for his Goal and assist contribution to a team, he had been a long term target for Arsenal who had been in desperate need of an attacking midfielder. Norwich had turned down Arsenal’s opening bid as reported by famed sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Aston Villa has moved swiftly to head off potential interest from Arsenal. The deal, which could rise to £38m with add-ons, is close to completion with personal terms agreed and a medical already conducted in Argentina. With Arsenal missing out on a potential opportunity to sign a quality midfielder, Buendia’s addition to the Villa lineup alongside Jack Grealish, John Mcginn, Bertrand Traore and Ollie Watkins could provide a serious attacking threat up front.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.