Jose Mourinho is one of the best coaches I have played under, admits Matt Doherty
Yesterday at 10:47 PM
Matt Doherty has admitted that Tottenham players must take responsibility for Jose Mourinho's sacking after failing to deliver consistent results. Mourinho was relieved of his managerial duties at Spurs after just 18 months days before the club's appearance in the Carabao Cup final.
Tottenham Hotspurs capped off another miserable campaign which saw them finish seventh in the Premier League, failing to win the Carabao Cup and in the process sacking Jose Mourinho. Matt Doherty had been one of Jose Mourinho’s signings, handpicked from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Starting off the season strong under Mourinho’s tutelage, Doherty made 29 appearances in total registering 4 assists in the process.
Although Matt Doherty earned £15 million from Wolves, having established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in the top-flight at Molineux, he was unable to live up to the expectations. Enduring a difficult campaign, Doherty’s presence in the team was mostly fluctuating even under Ryan Mason who had replaced Mourinho as the interim coach in the dugout. However, Doherty has been in awe of his former manager having relished the game time he has been provided and scope for subsequent improvement.
"I had a great relationship with him. He was my neighbour for the whole year, so the relationship was fine. He was a great guy, but unfortunately, these things happen in football. That was the case, but he is Jose Mourinho, he is one of the best ever and I have nothing but praise for him," Doherty said, reported Goal.
