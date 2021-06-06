Jose Mourinho is one of the best coaches I have played under, admits Matt Doherty

Although Matt Doherty earned £15 million from Wolves, having established himself as one of the most consistent defenders in the top-flight at Molineux, he was unable to live up to the expectations. Enduring a difficult campaign, Doherty’s presence in the team was mostly fluctuating even under Ryan Mason who had replaced Mourinho as the interim coach in the dugout. However, Doherty has been in awe of his former manager having relished the game time he has been provided and scope for subsequent improvement.