Eden Hazard is still an important player for Real Madrid, asserts Thibaut Courtois

"I'm 100% sure he's staying. He doesn't want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave. He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles. At Real Madrid, there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv. We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that. I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything. He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles," Courtois said, reported by Goal.