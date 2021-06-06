Eden Hazard is still an important player for Real Madrid, asserts Thibaut Courtois
Yesterday at 10:44 PM
Thibaut Courtois has exclaimed that Eden Hazard will "100 per cent" remain at Real Madrid next season. Joining from Chelsea on a free transfer, Hazard’s first two seasons at Madrid has fallen short of expectations with persistent injuries and lack of form disrupting his momentum at Bernabeu.
Thibaut Courtois has backed his former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard to remain at Bernabeu and create the same impact that he had at Chelsea under new manager Carlo Ancelotti. Hampered by consistent injuries, lack of fitness and slow adaption to life at La Liga has seen Eden Hazard going down the pecking order.
Although Hazard has been limited to just 43 games across all competitions with Real, contributing a modest tally of five goals and eight assists, the Belgian international believes hazard has more to offer. Hazard is set to work under Ancelotti and he has expressed his excitement at the prospect of expressing his creativity and creating a new impression under the new manager. With reports suggesting Ancelotti considers Eden Hazard an important part of his Madrid squad amidst rumours of transfer negotiations, so much remains to be seen regarding the future of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid.
"I'm 100% sure he's staying. He doesn't want to move. Only the Madrid press writes about the desire to leave. He wants to continue, play free of injuries and win titles. At Real Madrid, there is criticism all the time and for everyone. Gareth Bale was criticized, but he won the Champions League and scored a double in the final in Kyiv. We all know that in Madrid there is pressure and criticism from the press and the fans. But Eden can handle that. I know him well enough to say it. He can still change everything. He still wants to be an important player for Madrid and win titles," Courtois said, reported by Goal.
