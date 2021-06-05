We will express our opinion on June 8th about Copa America in Brazil, claims Casemiro
Today at 6:00 PM
Brazil captain Casemiro has revealed that while everybody knows their position on the Copa America being held in Brazil, they will only reveal it after their next game against Paraguay. The Real Madrid midfielder also added that it is not just his opinion but everyone's, including head coach Tite.
With reports indicating that the Brazil national team are set to boycott the Copa America, that will be held in Brazil, it saw many fans and critics concerned about the future of the tournament. But that has been up in the air ever since it’s co-hosts, Colombia and Argentina, were deemed unable to host the tournament because of political unrest and a rapid rise of COVID-19 cases respectively. That saw CONMEBOL move the tournament to Brazil, despite the country’s own COVID-19 issues.
That has not gone down well with many within and outside Brazil but reports have indicated that it especially hasn’t gone down well with many within the Brazilian national team. That has already seen Tite, the head coach, comment on the situation and captain Casemiro has now admitted that everyone, from Tite to the players, have an opinion on the situation. But the midfielder also added that they won’t reveal their stance until after their next international game on June 8th.
"Everyone knows our position in the Copa America in Brazil. It could not be clearer. We want to express our opinion more after the game against Paraguay [on June 8]. It's not just me, not just the players who play in Europe. It's everyone, including Tite. All together," Casemiro said following the Ecuador match
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.